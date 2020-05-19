Article
Digital Strategy

McDonald&#039;s CEO defends Ronald McDonald

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

McDonald’s has been under the microscope lately – and we’re not talking about the Wisconsin man who just inhaled his 25,000 Big Mac. Don’t even get us started on that news story. The restaurant chain’s CEO Jim Skinner is taking the heat because advocates believe that McDonald’s needs to change the way it advertises to children. Skinner is defending the chain’s right to advertise to kids and says it’s up to the parents to decide what to feed their kids.

A watchdog group placed ads in papers across the nation on Wednesday calling on McDonald’s to stop marketing to kids and specifically retire mascot Ronald McDonald. The ad also presented a petition letter signed by more than 600 health professionals and organizations.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

Skinner said Thursday during the company’s annual meeting: "Ronald McDonald is an ambassador for McDonald's and he is an ambassador for good. He is the face of Ronald McDonald House Charities. He does not advertise unhealthy food to children. McDonald's does not advertise unhealthy food to children."

The CEO puts parents responsible for what their own children put in their mouths and also says that Ronald McDonald is going nowhere. Cheers to you, Mr. CEO. It is up to parents to teach their children what a healthy lifestyle constitutes. Parents also should know how to gear their children in the right direction when it comes to diet and know how to discipline their children when they only request cheeseburgers and McNuggets for lunch and dinner.

McDonald'sadvertisingRonald McDonaldhealth care
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI