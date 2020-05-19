Is mobile marketing part of your baby boomer plan?

When it comes reaching a more diverse consumer base, businesses all across Canada are setting their mobile marketing sights on baby boomers.

By using specific mobile campaigns, small and large businesses alike are successfully reaching consumers age 50 and up.

Here are a few ways Canadian businesses like yours can increase baby boomer outreach by using mobile marketing:

Mobile marketing in Canada

The mobile market in Canada is growing by leaps and bounds and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down any time soon. Consumers of just about every age group are jumping on the mobile bandwagon, including baby boomers.

In fact, according to a recent study by eMarketer, roughly 45% of Canadian mobile users ages 55 to 64 and 17% of mobile users ages 65 and older use their smart phones every day. These numbers are expected to increase 20% by 2018.

Based on the numbers above, there has never been a better time than now for your business to take a mobile marketing approach with its baby boomer consumers.

Canadian companies marketing to baby boomers

As the following article looks at, with the increase in all-things mobile, Canadian companies are quickly realizing its baby boomer time for the mobile market.

In order to reach a more diverse audience, the following companies are focusing their mobile marketing efforts on baby boomers…

PayPal Canada - In order to increase awareness among its 50 and older crowd, PayPal Canada is offering a $5 mobile coupon at all participating Toronto coffee shops when mobile users sign up for a PayPal mobile account;

Mobile Giving Foundation Canada - The Mobile Giving Foundation of Canada is reaching out to baby boomers with SMS campaigns that draw attention to their cause. The foundation's text-to-give campaign is quick and easy, which is something baby boomers appreciate;

Facebook Canada - The largest social site in the world wants to increase baby boomer participation. As a result, Facebook Canada is introducing mobile videos that better explain the benefits of social media to those unfamiliar with the social landscape.

With the examples above in mind, here are a few ways your business can better reach out to its baby boomer audience:

Keep it simple

Baby boomers aren't wowed by bells and whistles, especially when they come in a digital format. In fact, keeping your mobile messages short and simple is the best way to go.

If you're using a short message service, make sure your call to action is clear, concise, and linkable or baby boomer recipients might pass.

Easy redemption

If you're offering mobile coupons to your baby boomer customers, make sure they're easy to redeem. Nobody likes jumping through hoops to take advantage of an offer.

Whether it is redeemable online or in-store; use a hassle-free approach to your mobile coupons.

Feature a referral program

Getting the attention of mobile baby boomers takes a lot of time and trust building. However, using a referral program can cut your marketing time in half.

By encouraging your baby boomers to spread your mobile marketing efforts through word of mouth, you'll increase your mobile outreach to the 50-and-older crowd.

If you're ready to reach more baby boomers, keep in mind the mobile marketing pointers above.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including mobile technology and customer outreach.

