New Amazon warehouse to create 1,000 jobs in Ottawa

According to CBC, citing two members of the Canadian parliament, Amazon is set to commit to building a new distribution centre in Ottawa that will create approximately 1,000 new jobs for the regional economy.

The news, revealed in an interview between CBC and Orleans MP Andrew Leslie, suggests that the warehouse will span more than one million square feet, with more than 1,000 parking spaces and 99 truck bays.

The Canadian provincial, federal and municipal governments have reportedly all been working with Amazon to secure the new warehouse.

“We have been working with Amazon for a couple of months now and we are just thrilled that it's all coming to maturation,” Leslie said in the interview.

The new facility will expand Amazon’s Canadian footprint, something that the company has focused on heavily in recent times.

Earlier this month, Justin Trudeau announced that Amazon would be launching a new facility in Vancouver that would employ 3,000 people, whilst Toronto has also been named on the shortlist for Amazon’s HQ2 project.