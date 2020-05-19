New Grads: The Importance of Business Cards

The May edition of The Business Review North America is now live!

By : Alice Lawson

Business cards are incredibly important for yourself or your company’s success; they help promote you as a person but also your brand or services. We are a growing country which relies on business expertise and professionalism, however how are you going to get your business expertise noticed if you don’t market yourself appropriately?

The business card is one of the most powerful tools to attract attention, and is ideal if you have yet to make a name of yourself. As a recent graduate I understand the importance of making a name for yourself in the business world, and one way in which I progressed within my career was to create my own business cards.

If you struggle to understand what to put on your business card, take a look at others in the same industry as you, what have they got on the front of their cards? What I would suggest is to research into the most common information which should be put on your business card which I know to be: your name, your occupation, the company or business you work with, your phone number and most importantly your photograph.

By including a professional image on your business card you will more likely be remembered, as it is a known fact that more often than not people are remembered through face value rather than through words.

When creating your cards be sure not to include too much clutter on the face of the card, it is easy to forget that too much will result in the card being thrown away rather than read.

Business cards enable you to promote yourself in a way which is easy, convenient and won’t cost you a fortune. There are many business card templates which you could use in order to create your high quality designs for your cards, be creative, be interesting and more importantly be yourself.