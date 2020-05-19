Article
Digital Strategy

Nissan to cut North American production by 20%

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to Japanese media outlet Nikkei Business Daily, Nissan is set to reduce its North American output by up to 20% in the aim of correcting its falling profitability in the US.

The company has been aggressively pursuing its growth strategy across America in the aim of raising its presence within one of the world’s leading automotive markets. In line with this, Nissan has doubled its car sales in North America to 1.6mn units annually over the course of the past eight years.

See also:

However, this initiative has seen rising discounted sales, reducing the company’s regional profitability. As a result, Nissan is now committing to cutting back its production within the US, switching its overriding regional strategy from one of aggressive growth to one of sustained profitability.

The firm has already begun to cutback its output production at five plants across the US and Mexico, with approximately 60% of the company’s total vehicles sold in the US being produced locally.

However, despite the cuts, Nissan has reportedly said that jobs are not under threat and that no production lines will be completely halted, with new output levels set to be confirmed later this year.

NissanproductionAutomotiveManufacturing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI