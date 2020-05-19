Online Marketing Summit Coming to San Diego Feb. 6-9

There’s no question that in today’s market, businesses must have an online presence. The only thing more important than understanding and coming to terms with that reality is actually knowing how to successfully market a brand online. That can be easier said than done, but the Online Marketing Summit could be your key to full knowledge.

The Online Marketing Summit, now in its seventh year, is a unique annual conference that allows attendees to be the first to hear scheduled news announcements from industry-leading brands, as well as get hands-on education on online marketing from world-class thought leaders, authors and brand marketers.

OMS covers everything, from social media to search engine optimization, e-commerce, web analytics, demand generation and email and mobile marketing.

This year, OMS will take place at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront February 6-9. Since it’s happening right on our turf, we will get to experience it first-hand and we recommend that you make arrangements to do so as well.

Scheduled keynote speakers include:

-Charlotte Blank, Social Media Manager, General Motors -Kevin Espinosa, eBusiness Platform Manager, Caterpillar -Mary Hall, Systems & Technology Group, IBM -Simon Heseltine, Director, AOL Huffington Post Media Group -Crispin Sheridan, Senior Director of Search Marketing, SAP -Lauren Vaccarello, Director of Search, Display & Social Advertising, Salesforce -Paul Vallez, Director of Worldwide Search, HP.com

Additional participants and speakers include executives, marketing and social media experts from Adobe, Best Buy, Cisco, Dell, DuPont, Google and Intel.

We spoke with Online Marketing Summit Founder and Chair Aaron Kahlow about the benefits of attending OMS for executives and professionals working with businesses of all sizes.

“The Online Marketing Summit is the premier educational event in digital marketing,” Kahlow says. “We focus primarily on educating marketers and digital professionals on best practices in all the domains of digital marketing. We’re probably one of the only—and definitely the largest—events focused on education first.”

Instead of just sitting in a hall listening to the pros pontificate, attendees of OMS will receive hands-on training and advice from the top thought leaders from around the world.

“We put these big time practitioners in the hot seat and ask them hard questions so we can get answers,” says Kahlow. “It’s not presentation-style—it’s very much interview-style so we can really get down to the tactics and secrets that make them successful.”

In addition to scheduled sessions, attendees can also take advantage of OMS’s first-ever expo hall, featuring top technology and solutions providers and an all day marketing boot camp on February 6, which will include 26 two to three hour training sessions on a variety of subjects.

According to Kahlow, one of OMS’s ultimate strengths is the networking opportunities it provides. OMS is one of the few trade events that incorporates paid-for happy hours on both main days and coordinates dinners with various like-minded sponsors so they can further connect.

“Even though this is a 1,500 person conference, it’s still a very intimate way to rub shoulders with your peers who are doing similar work and meet some of the top experts in the world,” Kahlow says. “You rarely get that kind of one-on-one interaction, especially at larger trade shows.”

For more information and full lists of speakers and presenters, visit www.onlinemarketingsummit.com