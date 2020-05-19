Page posting tips from Boost Your Business with Facebook

First things first: when it comes to posting on Facebook, it’s vital to make sure that your post is important and relevant. Now that you’ve posted something that you want your audience to see, it’s necessary to boost that post. After all, the more people who can see what you’re posting, the more likely they are to engage in your business.

To find success, follow these other helpful tips offered by Boost Your Business with Facebook!

Boost exclusive discounts and all promotions

When you create posts that offer discounts or promotion, it will be important to boost them. You want your audience to see that you’re offering these special deals and give them a change to save money. Furthermore, customers may be more included to shop and make more purchases if they see that a special savings opportunity is in place.

After all, what’s the point of offering discounts and promotions if no one is going to take advantage of them?

A picture is worth a 1,000 words

When you combine the right image with the right copy, you can really create excite amongst your audience. This excitement can then translate into traffic for your site. However, make sure that you only use high quality photographs that showcase your business and/or product.

When it comes to copy, you want to make sure that it’s to the point and also appropriately accompanies your photos. As well, make sure you add a call to action (i.e. “buy today”).

Creativity is key

In order to engage people and get them interested in what you have to offer, it’s important to ensure that your Facebook posts are creative. The more creative your posts are, the higher chance that the posts will be shared. The more your posts are shared, the higher chance that you’ll receive more traffic to your site and potentially gain more clients.

Be consistent

If you want your Facebook posts to be successful, then you need to establish a voice. Once you’ve established your voice, you need to be consistent with your voice and your postings. Let your audience get to know you. In order for this to happen, you need to post regularly, not randomly. Choose days to create Facebook posts and then follow through. If you can, try and post everyday or at least every other day.

