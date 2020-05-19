Article
PepsiCo makes biggest Tesla Semi truck order to date

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
According to Reuters, PepsiCo has joined the likes of Wal-Mart and Anheuser-Busch in placing an order for Tesla’s new electric Semi truck that was previously unveiled at an event back in November.

The US-based multinational has reserved the largest fleet of Tesla trucks to date in 100, accounting for almost 40% of total orders, with a total 267 trucks having been reserved so far.

Once acquired, Pepsi’s new 100 Tesla vehicles will join the company’s existing fleet of almost 10,000 trucks across the firm’s supply chain.

The move is part of the food and drink giant’s efforts to reduce both its fuel costs and fleet emissions, with the company aiming to decrease its carbon footprint by 20% across its supply chain by 2030.

The Semi truck that is set to go into production in 2019 provides this scope with its 500-mile range from a single electric charge. Further, Tesla CEO Elon Musk cited that the vehicles will be 25% cheaper to run per-mile than any standard diesel truck.

Tesla’s shares rose more than 2% following the announcement.

