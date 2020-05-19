Article
Digital Strategy

Pinterest &#039;Do&#039;s &#039; For B2B Companies

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

We don’t talk about Pinterest enough. Pinterest is quickly becoming one of the top social media sites since its inception into business accounts. More businesses are using the popular social media site to grow their fan base. There are a lot of ‘don'ts’ surrounding B2B Pinterest accounts, but we are the half-glass full types so allow us to share some ‘do’s’ for Pinterest to help expand your social reach.

Visual Branding: Pinterest is about the visual aspects of your company. It is a visual representation of the personality, mission, and point of your business. Your pins are supposed to entice ‘pinners’ to re-pin, like, comment and ultimately follow your business on the visual-centric social media site. Make sure your social media manager is rooted in the mission of your company and has the prowess to grow the personality of the company through the visual space.

Research: It is important to remember that it is okay to research what your competitors are pinning. What’s working for them? Figure it out and recreate the strategy for your business. Don’t duplicate, imitate. Figure out what will work for your company and run with it.

Hashtags and keywords:  Pinterest has a search bar that allows user search pins, boards and people that include the keyword being searched. Optimizing your descriptions and also your “About” section make you easier and more likely to be found. Also, adding your website URL in the description of relevant pins will bring you more site traffic when your pins are re-pinned by awesome pinners. 

Add a “Pin It” button to your content on your website:  The easier it is for people to share your content, the more they will share it. Pinterest is growing at a rapid rate, and people are pinning at a ridiculous pace – by making it easy for pinners to share content you are able to take advantage of the free marketing Pinterest offers. It’s a no-brainer.

Social Mediasocial media marketingPinterestsocial media managers
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI