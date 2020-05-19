We don’t talk about Pinterest enough. Pinterest is quickly becoming one of the top social media sites since its inception into business accounts. More businesses are using the popular social media site to grow their fan base. There are a lot of ‘don'ts’ surrounding B2B Pinterest accounts, but we are the half-glass full types so allow us to share some ‘do’s’ for Pinterest to help expand your social reach.

Visual Branding: Pinterest is about the visual aspects of your company. It is a visual representation of the personality, mission, and point of your business. Your pins are supposed to entice ‘pinners’ to re-pin, like, comment and ultimately follow your business on the visual-centric social media site. Make sure your social media manager is rooted in the mission of your company and has the prowess to grow the personality of the company through the visual space.

Research: It is important to remember that it is okay to research what your competitors are pinning. What’s working for them? Figure it out and recreate the strategy for your business. Don’t duplicate, imitate. Figure out what will work for your company and run with it.

Hashtags and keywords: Pinterest has a search bar that allows user search pins, boards and people that include the keyword being searched. Optimizing your descriptions and also your “About” section make you easier and more likely to be found. Also, adding your website URL in the description of relevant pins will bring you more site traffic when your pins are re-pinned by awesome pinners.

Add a “Pin It” button to your content on your website: The easier it is for people to share your content, the more they will share it. Pinterest is growing at a rapid rate, and people are pinning at a ridiculous pace – by making it easy for pinners to share content you are able to take advantage of the free marketing Pinterest offers. It’s a no-brainer.