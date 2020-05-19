Pinterest set to open its first Canadian office in Toronto

Pinterest will open its first office in Canada on 1 October, selecting downtown Toronto as its location

Launched in 2010, Pinterest is a web and mobile platform that enables users to “pin” articles, products, images, GIFs, and videos they find online to a personal board.

Users can view each other’s boards for discovery and inspiration, with CEO Ben Silbermann describing the platform as a “catalogue of ideas”.

Erin Elofson will head up Pinterest’s Canadian operations, joining the firm from Facebook Canada’s sales team.

Elofson worked at Microsoft Canada for 11 years prior to her role at Facebook, serving as the global lead for the tech giant’s partnership with BMO Financial Group.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Pinterest Canada,” she said.

“Canadian businesses have the opportunity to offer the right products and services to Pinners to help them realize those aspirations and I’m looking forward to working with these businesses”.

In its statement announcing the office’s opening date, Pinterest said, “More than 250 million people use Pinterest each month to discover and do what they love, and, according to comScore that includes 12 million people in Canada”.

“Additionally, people save 4.5 million ideas on Pinterest in Canada each day”.

Jon Kaplan, global head of partnerships at Pinterest, noted Canada’s strong existing userbase and Pinterest’s offering of a “great opportunity for businesses to connect with these people”.

The company’s 25 September statement made no mention of how many jobs would be created by the opening of its first office in Canada, nor specifics of the office’s location.