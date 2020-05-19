The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

By: John McMalcolm

If you want to get the best results from your social media marketing efforts, it is essential that you try to build a strong Twitter following.

Twitter has helped numerous businesses expand their marketing reach and gain new customers, and it can do the same for you.

However, it takes considerable time and effort to achieve a high level of popularity on Twitter. To get fast marketing results, some businesses choose to buy followers instead of gaining them genuinely.

With that being said, is it a good idea to buy Twitter followers to promote your business?

Pros of Buying Twitter Followers

Reasonable Cost

One of the main reasons why many businesses are buying Twitter followers is because it is relatively inexpensive to do so. The number of companies selling Twitter followers has increased significantly in the past year or two, and the high competition has brought down the average price of followers. Prices can vary greatly depending on the quality of followers, but it is possible for you to buy a follower for less than one cent.

Boost Popularity

Having a large number of followers can make your Twitter profile more impressive and help you generate more interest in your business. When your followers post comments about your business, they can increase the visibility and credibility of your brand. This can in turn lead to an expanded customer base, better customer relationships and increased traffic to your website.

Search Engine Optimization

Buying Twitter followers can also improve your website's search engine rankings. Major search engines, such as Google and Yahoo!, take your website's popularity on social media networks into account when they are assigning rankings. The greater the number of followers you have, the higher your website will rank in search engines.

Target a Specific Group of Consumers

When you are buying Twitter followers, you should choose followers who are interested in your business. Such followers are more likely to visit your website and check out your products, which can lead to higher conversion rates and profits.

Cons of Buying Twitter Followers

Wrong Followers

When it comes to purchasing Twitter followers, quality is often more effective than quantity. Low-quality followers are mostly inactive users, and they can be very difficult to engage. When you are looking for a company to buy Twitter followers from, you have to make sure that it provides high-quality followers.

Low Return on Investment

Depending on the quality of the followers you purchase, you may or may not get a good return on your investment. Purchasing followers who do not tweet back or click on links to your website is a waste of time and money. It is better to spend more money to get high-quality followers than buying followers who cannot help you achieve your marketing goals.

Violate Twitter's Regulations

Twitter requires you to build a spammer-free community, and you may violate its regulations and get penalized if you purchase followers. Also, your genuine followers may lose faith in your business if they find out that you have violated Twitter's regulations.

After reading the pros and cons above, you should have a better idea of whether or not you should purchase Twitter followers.

If you decide to buy followers, make sure you choose the right provider.

About the Author: John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from social media marketing to invoicing software.