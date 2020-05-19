If you're looking to get insightful feedback from your customers, then text message polls can be a great option.

Not only is polling fast and effective, it's also convenient when you send your polls in the form of a text message.

Here are just a few ways you can put text message polls to work for your business and why it's important to do so:

Importance of Text Message Polls



Customer satisfaction is a top priority for just about every business in the world, which is why polling is so important.

By polling via text message, you can reach your customers on a personal level while they're still in the moment. This type of convenience results in the most accurate feedback possible.



Whether you poll customers while they're still in your store or at your event or you send random polling texts on occasion, text polling will help your business figure out exactly what's on your customers' minds.



You can poll your customers about the products and services you offer or ask them general customer satisfaction questions.

Before you text your first poll to the mobile masses, there are a few pointers to keep in mind.



Offer Incentives



While text message polls ultimately benefit your customers, it's nice to offer participants something for taking the time to share their thoughts. The article, "Got Feedback? 5 Creative Ways to Use Text Message Polls" mentions the importance of customer engagement when it comes to polling.



One way to boost engagement with your polling practices is by offering incentives to those customers who participate.

For example, you can offer a one-time discount on their next purchase or send them instant mobile coupons once they complete the poll. No matter what you offer, polling incentives will help increase participation and feedback.



Poll at the Right Time



In order to get the most out of each text message poll you send, it's important to keep timing in mind.

Sending a poll during or directly after your customers have been to your store is best. This is because your customers' experiences are still fresh on their minds.



However, if sending a poll in the moment isn't possible, you can always send your polls to customers after the fact. Just make sure to follow common texting etiquette and avoid sending your polls early in the morning and late at night.

Also, try not to send polls on the weekends unless it's absolutely necessary.



Keep Polls Short



Nobody wants to spend their precious time filling out a survey.

With that said if you want to increase feedback and keep your customers happy, make sure your polls are short and to the point. Text message polls that take more than a minute to fill out are simply too long, so make sure you're only asking the most important questions in your polls.



Put Polling Results to Good Use



Finally, to prove to your customers that their opinions matter, you need to actually put polling results to good use.

If customers overwhelmingly agree on a change or a service at your business, make sure you implement those polling results into your overall business plan.



When you're ready to put text message polling to work for your business, consider some of the pointers mentioned above.





About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including mobile technology and customer outreach.