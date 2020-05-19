Reliance Litho and Label: proud partners of Golden Hippo

Following a recent interview with Golden Hippo, we take a closer look at Reliance Litho and Label, one of the company’s long-standing partners.

From packaging and displays to engineering and design, Reliance Litho and Label has been a loyal provider of printing and packaging solutions for Golden Hippo’s supply chain for seven years.

“The approach that we take with all our vendors or partners is ‘their success is our success’,” says Fareen Mehrzai, Director of Supply Chain at Golden Hippo. “As a result, many of the key milestones in our transformation journey so far have been centered around fostering stronger partnerships, particularly for our supplier partnerships, and setting out a framework and roadmap for progressing from a transactional relationship to being more agile and forward-looking.”

As a family owned and operated company, Reliance Litho and Label is committed to being a one-stop solution for all business printing needs by providing high quality products and attention to detail. Reliance Litho and Label strives to get to know each brand and provides a timely service that meets tough deadlines. “We work closely with our customers to decide what will make your marketing materials stand out and differentiate them from their competitors,” says Reliance Litho and Label.

Who is Scott D. Carlin?

Educated at the California State University Northridge and California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, Scott D. Carlin is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Reliance Litho and Label. Previously in his career he has been a Sales Manager of PTOS Software Company (1991-2005) and Vice President of Sales and Operations at Graphics XS (2005-2008).

