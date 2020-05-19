Rita’s Italian Ice welcomes spring with free ice-cream giveaway

Today, Rita’s Italian Ice, the world’s largest Italian Ice concept with more than 600 stores, celebrates the first day of spring with its 23rd annual First Day of Spring Free Italian Ice Giveaway. While spring may signify warm temperatures, more than one million Rita’s guests from coast to coast will experience an icy blast on March 20 with a free Italian Ice in Rita’s new, limited-edition First Day of Spring cups.

“Families lining up to get their ‘cool treats,’ kids begging their parents for a trip to Rita’s after school and busy working professionals taking an afternoon break at their local store — these First Day of Spring traditions all have one thing in common and that’s putting a smile on each and every guest’s face,” says Jeff Moody, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice. “For a company whose mission is happiness, it doesn’t get much better than that.” It’s expected that more than 500,000 pounds of free Italian Ice will be given out as part of the beloved annual celebration, which is heavier than the weight of the Statue of Liberty.

Spreading Ice, Custard and Happiness

As part of the springtime celebration, established back in 1992, all guests who visit a Rita’s location will receive a free Italian Ice in a limited-edition First Day of Spring cup. Guests are encouraged to enter a photo contest hosted on the Rita’s Italian Ice Facebook page by sharing a photo of their “cool treat” via social media using #RitasFirstDayOfSpring. From March 20 to April 11, Facebook fans will be able to vote for their favorite picture, and each week a winner will be selected to win free Italian Ice for a year. Everyone who votes for a picture will also be entered for a chance to win.

All Rita’s Rewards members will earn a free “punch” on March 20 toward a free regular Italian Ice as part of the annual celebration. Rita’s Rewards is a mobile loyalty program allowing guests to earn rewards or “punches” by making purchases.

