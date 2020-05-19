Salesforce to acquire AI marketing platform Datorama

Leading US customer relationship management (CRM) company Salesforce has agreed to acquire Israeli firm Datorama in the aim of expanding its technology driven marketing expertise.

Datorama utilizes cutting edge AI-powered technology to help businesses make more sense of their marketing data, providing real-time insights in relation to custom made KPI’s and strategies.

“Salesforce’s acquisition of Datorama will enhance Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration, intelligence and analytics, enabling marketers to unlock insights across Salesforce data and the myriad of technologies used in today’s marketing and consumer engagement ecosystem,” said Ran Sarig, CEO and Co-Founder of Datorama.

“With one unified view of data and insights, companies can make smarter decisions across the entire customer journey and optimize engagement at scale.”

Salesforce has been a go-to for many companies looking to pursue digital transformation-centric initiatives, offering cloud solutions that result in more scalable, cheaper-to-run operations.

Datorama currently serves more than 3,000 companies globally, including PepsiCo, Ticketmaster, Trivago, Unilever, Foursquare and Pernod Ricard.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but according to Reuters, citing reports from Israeli media outlets, the deal was worth more than $800mn.