Same Day Delivery Becomes a Reality for Online Shoppers

Online shopping has been growing steadily in popularity since its inception, but its attractiveness could be about to experience a steep incline. Earlier this year Amazon unveiled its same-day delivery option, which is now available to customers in 13 U.S. cities and today Google and Barnes and Nobel announced a partnership which will allow book buyers in Manhattan, West Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area to get same-day deliveries via Google Shopping Express.

While Amazon arranges its deliveries internally, selecting products from its warehouses situated near to major urban areas, Google Shopping Express works with major retailers and local couriers to schedule collection and delivery services.

Barnes & Noble joins Target, Whole Foods, Costco, Staples, Fry's, Walgreens, Toys R Us, Smart & Final, L'Occitane and Guitar Center as a Google Shopping Express supplier.

Amazon's same-day delivery is $5.99 per shipment for members of its Prime program; for nonmembers, the cost is $9.98 for the first item and 99 cents for each additional item. Google Shopping Express price is lower; currently subscribers to its delivery program get a six-month free trial, which includes free delivery. Nonsubscribers pay $4.99 per delivery.

This new trend is bound to attract more online shopping, with customers able to shop from the convenience of their home without the inconvenience of having to wait for their purchase. With this in mind, retailers need to step up their game when it comes to ecommerce options.

Retailers that get ahead of the trend will certainly reap the rewards, while those who choose to ignore it will fall behind. Local retailers can of course look to provide this service themselves, while larger companies would be well advised to look at the Google Shopping Express solution.