Digital Strategy

Shopify, Google partner to accelerate retail advertisement spending

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Leading Canadian ecommerce specialist Shopify has partnered up with Google to launch a new tool that will provide retailers and ecommerce players with an easier way of running shopping ads.

The service, named Smart Shopping Campaigns, will allow any company to create intelligent machine-learning backed advertisement programs for Google Shopping directly within Shopify, purely by setting a daily budget.

“All a merchant needs to decide is how much they want to spend on marketing with Google,” Shopify said.

“Then, Google’s Smart technology takes care of all the heavy lifting using machine learning to optimize for the highest return on ad spend by automatically choosing which products to advertise, how much to bid, who to target, and which creative to show.”

Retailers will be able to buy these Google ads directly through Shopify’s own platform.

The initiative is geared towards companies that lack significant expertise in the way of digital marketing, providing them with an effective solution whilst simultaneously reducing the learning curve.

The tool is set to become part of Google’s automation tools suite, with Shopify having become the first company to partner with the US tech giant on the campaign.

