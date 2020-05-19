Shoppers Drug Mart, Aurora Cannabis sign medical marijuana supplier agreement

Leading Canadian drug retailer Shoppers Drug Mart has entered into an agreement with Aurora Cannabis for the licensed producer to become one of its medical cannabis suppliers.

The agreement will be subject to approval from regulator Health Canada, dependent on whether Shoppers Drug Mart is named as licensed wholesaler of medical cannabis.

If approved, Aurora's products will likely be sold on Shoppers Drug Mart's online platform, with current laws prohibiting the sale of medical marijuana in pharmacy locations.

The agreement is another boost to Aurora's existing portfolio, coming shortly after the firm's acquisition of Cannimed last month, setting it up to become the world's largest cannabis company.

"The Shoppers and Aurora brands are trusted to deliver high quality products and excellent customer service," said Terry Booth, CEO. "Partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest pharmacy retailer, is yet another validation of the scale and maturity of our company, and of the demand for Aurora's medical cannabis."

"This strategic relationship with Shoppers will further expand our market presence and profile as one of the world's leading medical cannabis brands."