Snoop Dogg, Bret Michaels team with Ford Explorer

What does Facebook, Ford and the D-O-double-G have in common? Snoop Dogg, along with his musical pals, Bret Michaels and Funkmaster Flex, are just some of the celebrities who have lend their mugs to answering consumers’ questions posted on the Ford Explorer fan page. The 2011 edition of the Ford Explore has hit the market and what better way to answer burning questions about the performance and style of the new SUV than with the wit and appeal of some of America’s favorite celebrities.



Here are some of the Ford Explorer YouTube videos:

Bret talks about fuel efficiency and horsepower with the help of some ponies.



Snoop Dogg answers questions about comfort and space in the new 2011 Ford Explorer here.



And Funkmaster Flex eloquently discusses the difference between the new Ford and what a lady would drive.



And make sure to check out Bret Michaels’ take on the new MyFord Touch system.



According to an article on Mashable, Scott Monty, head of social media at Ford, says that the idea behind the videos was to continue a dialogue the company had been having with its 103,000 Facebook fans before the company announced the model on its Facebook Page in July. “Rather than cutting and pasting the same boring responses, we thought we’d liven it up with some videos that are more personalized,” Monty says.



Ford has definitely jumped on the Old Spice campaign bandwagon, which trailblazed the way for massive corporations using social media to not only save millions on marketing, but also reaching out to a different and younger targeted audience. Read more about the campaign here.











