Snoop Dogg promotes new Samsung Galaxy Android phone on YouTube

What better way to virally promote the newest 4G LTE Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Indulge, than with Snoop Dogg…gg. Snoop Dogg is famously known around the world for his lyrics and gangsta swagger and has now lent his name to the mobile phone world – with two extra G’s. The gangsta rapper has teamed up with MetroPCS to create a magnificent piece of YouTube work called “G-Connection with Snoop DoGGGG & Warren G,” which is a spoof on everyone’s favorite, “The Love Connection.”



Warren G, who is best known for his song “Regulate” with Nate Dogg acts as host and the man with the golden voice, Ted Williams, acts as narrator. Four G’s even become part of the stage background driving the idea home that 4G is the way to go if you’re a smartphone user.



See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

• Smartphones: The Latest Innovations for 2011

• Sharing the Happiness, Virally

• Building Brands Through Twitter



In the video, Snoop acts the parts of three bachelors looking to win the heart of the beautiful Brittany Dailey, whose job is being fine. Snoop shows off as an unemployed mooch, ReGGie; poet and foot fetish fan named GrrrrrrrreeeGG; and himself as Snoop DoGGGG, actor, rapper, director, little league football coach, and relationship therapist.



“Lately the speed of my hustle has increased exceptionally and I’ve had to amp up my G’s to facilitate my needs,” he says.



Genius.



The Samsung Galaxy Indulge made a brief appearance at the end of the video as the official sponsor, along with MetroPCS, and stay tuned to the YouTube channels for more additions of the G Connection. To see the video on YouTube, click here.



Some of the features of the Android 2.2 Samsung Galaxy Indulge include a 3.5-inch, 800 x 480-pixel screen, a 1GHz CPU, a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, a 3-megapixel camera and a 32 GB microSD card slot, and it is one of the first LTE-supporting phones on the market. MetroPCS offers it on a $50 to $60 per month data plan with no contract.









