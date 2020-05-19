Social media, a sign of the seasons

By Carolyn Martin

During the summer months, social media junkies kept busy posting photos and updates about sipping on Mai Tais on sandy beaches or jumping aboard a plane for a two-week summer vacation with families and friends. Users spent more time outdoors and away from their computers during the summer months so it would make for perfect sense that social media usage saw a decrease. With Facebook’s 700 million users and Twitter’s 100 million users, there will much to be said over the social media waves and we predict activity will increase, along with the number of new sign ups – especially from countries who are late to jump on the social sharing bandwagon.

Now that fall is here and people are back in the office and at home, we can imagine there will be several postings about seasonal fashion, cold-weather recipes and party preparations for the holiday months to come. Social media buzz and popularity changes shape along with the seasons. At Social Media Demand, we’re online for more than 12 hours a day and based on our sampling of news feeds, Google analytics and inside reports, we predict a slight increase in social media activity during fall and winter months. If you’re a business owner, now may be the best opportune time to attract and educate new clientele of your products and services during this season and start riding the wave toward online marketing business success.

Though all of us are wiping our tears away because summer is officially over, Social Media Demand’s headquarters is gearing up for fall; our luggage and souvenirs are unpacked from our summer vacations, and we’ve got our eyes on our boots and chunky sweaters to prepare for the blustery weather. We can bet that snow days and harsh weather will only amplify the social media presence because users will have so much to say and may be stuck indoors while trying to communicate with others.

Entrepreneur offers some tips for Facebook newbies and if you don’t want to do it or it gets too tricky, go ahead, get some social media support and ride the wave!

