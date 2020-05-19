Some Canadian companies are nailing content marketing

If your business wants to generate more leads than ever before, then it's time to set your sights on content marketing.

Whether you have a professional blog or multiple social media accounts, content marketing can help increase online exposure for your business.

Here are a few Canadian companies benefiting from content marketing and how your business can do the same:

Content Marketing in Canada

There's no doubt about it - content marketing is helping Canadian companies of all kinds take their customer outreach and campaigning to the next level.

By concentrating on unique and engaging content, your business can take advantage of content marketing too.

Here's a little content marketing inspiration from some of Canada's top brands:

McDonald's Canada - In attempt to change the minds of consumers who think McDonald's food is processed and chemically enhanced, the fast food company started its 10,000 Questions campaign. This content-generating marketing campaign allowed Canadian customers to ask any question at all about McDonald's food, which created a ton of traffic for the fast food giant.

Walmart Canada - Instead of simply marketing their products online, Walmart Canada began the Live Better campaign. The campaign breaks Walmart products down into categories such as wellness and beauty as well as provides more thorough product descriptions. This is a perfect example efficient content marketing;

LCBO Magazine - To promote the beverages it sells, LCBO, Canada's largest alcohol retailer, started publishing its own magazine. Aptly titled Vintages, the magazine, which is available in print and EBook, gives customers a look at the different wines the company sells and how to pair them with different foods. This content marketing technique is effective because it creates fresh content on a monthly basis.

With the success stories above in mind, you're probably curious about the other ways content marketing can benefit your business.

Increased Lead Generation

Lead generation is the key to marketing success.

As the following article looks at, if you're wondering how to generate more leads than ever in 2015 with content marketing, it all starts with determining your lead generation goals.

How many leads does your business want to generate each month? What are your ideal conversion rates?

Once you figure this out, you can perform some simple content analysis on past campaigns, brainstorm new ideas, and implement them into future marketing endeavors.

With the right content marketing strategy, you'll create more traffic and, as a result, generate more leads.

Improved Visibility

Content marketing is all about providing your customers with quality, engaging, and informative content.

Quality content also helps improve your business's visibility in search results. Google's newest search engine algorithm rewards those websites that provide valuable content to visitors.

By putting a little time and effort in your content marketing strategy, your business can increase its visibility like never before.

Marketing Versatility

Content comes in many different shapes and forms, which means your business has plenty of marketing routes to choose from.

Whether you want to blog, create business-related posts for social media, send content to your mobile customers, or create a memorable video, content marketing covers all the bases. You can even integrate all of the above for a well-rounded content marketing campaign.

When it comes to mastering the marketing process, content marketing is definitely a step in the right direction.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including marketing and lead generation.