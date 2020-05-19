Starbucks Canada launches Tweet-a-Coffee program

Today Starbucks Coffee Canada launched its ‘Tweet-a-Coffee’ program – the first Twitter gifting program of its kind in Canada. This means Starbucks customers can now instantly send $5.00 eGift cards via Twitter.

“Starbucks is a gathering place that creates moments of connection between people every day. Tweet-a-coffee is a brand new way for our customers to connect with friends and followers and share the gift of Starbucks instantly,” says Richard Burjaw, Vice-President Starbucks Coffee Canada. “Whether it's to say #thank you, #congratulations or simply #justbecause we're thrilled to enable the ability for customers to spread some kindness.”

Read related articles on Business Review Canada

Canadians are among the world's most active Internet users and with millions of Canadians engaging on Twitter, Tweet-a-Coffee represents an incredible opportunity for Canadians to engage, share and gift in new, simple way. The program is powered by digital gifting company CashStar.

“We're excited for Starbucks to bring this program to Canada,” says Kirstine Stewart, Head of Twitter Canada. “Shared experiences, be they a television show, a sporting event, or a thoughtful gift, are at the heart of the Twitter experience and to what it means to be a modern brand.”

This is not the first time Starbucks has combined two of the worlds greatest addictions - coffee and social media - to promote its products. The brand also teamed up with Instagram and urged its customers to upload pictures of coffee take-out ups in return for vouchers. The Tweet-a-Coffee program is likely to see more and more coffee lovers flock to Starbucks stores.

The Tweet-a-Coffee program is a key next step as Starbucks innovates its social digital gifting offering. Beginning today, registered Starbucks account customers across Canada can now send a $5.00 Starbucks Card eGift through Twitter.

Customers can redeem the $5 Starbucks Card eGift at participating Starbucks stores in Canada either by printing out the eGift, showing it directly on their mobile device, or by loading it to their Starbucks mobile app. Customers in Canada can also send eGifts via email.

To learn more about how to Tweet-a-Coffee, click here.

Follow Starbucks Canada on Twitter.