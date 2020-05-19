Starbucks closes online shop to boost in store and mobile app experiences

Whilst other firms are putting emphasis on their ecommerce presence with increasingly more customers looking to shop online, Starbucks has gone against the trend by closing down its online store.

The site that previously stocked the company’s branded coffee, mugs, tumblers and alike has now closed.

“You can purchase your favourite coffee and Starbucks merchandise in your local Starbucks. We cannot guarantee availability of any product in stores, but we know you will find many choices to enjoy,” the company said.

“Products are also still available on the app, in grocery stores and through company partners such as Amazon.”

The decision was taken with the aim of improving its in store experience, in addition to attracting more customers in store, as well as facilitating the growth of its mobile app that currently contributes to 30% of all its transactions in the US.

“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions,” said company spokesperson Maggie Jantzen.

“Integration of these digital and mobile customer connections into our store experience is among the highest priorities for us.”

The company held a 50% off clearance sale in the lead up to the close of its website, and has also announced that it will be discontinuing the sale of its syrups and sauces.