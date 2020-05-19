Article
Survey Monkey to acquire Usabilla for $80mn

May 19, 2020
Californian survey software company SurveyMonkey announced this week that it has entered into an agreement to acquire customer experience data and analysis software company Usabilla. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Usabilla specializes in Voice of Customer (VoC) technology, providing real-time user feedback and actionable insights to global brands like Lufthansa, Philips and Vodafone.

Expected to close in Q2, 2019, the deal will see SurveyMonkey pay US$80mn for Usabilla and its 130 members of staff in  Europe, the United States and Australia.

SurveyMonkey data shows that 75% of users have left a website and 58% have abandoned an online purchase because of a bug or poor user experience. At the same time, website owners and developers lack visibility on the digital experiences they offer as only a small fraction of customers find a way to give feedback.

Usabilla’s platform will increase SurveyMonkey’s ability to collect customer feedback, allowing website operators to improve customer experiences and accelerate sales.

“Usabilla’s outstanding user experience solution for capturing real-time digital feedback enhances our enterprise offerings and expands our international footprint,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “Every brand needs to offer a compelling digital experience to win and retain customers—Usabilla’s solution helps companies collect 100,000 feedback interactions daily so they can improve their digital experiences and drive growth. The acquisition of Usabilla strengthens our position in this rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market. I’m thrilled to welcome the Usabilla team to SurveyMonkey for this exciting new chapter together.”

“SurveyMonkey’s global reach in over 345,000 organizations, strong brand recognition and sales expertise will accelerate our growth in new markets and verticals,” said Marc van Agteren, chief executive officer of Usabilla. “We share the mission to power the curious and a commitment to building SaaS offerings that help our clients improve their customer experiences.”

 

