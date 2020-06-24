Sutherland Healthcare Solutions: transforming healthcare

Sutherland is a specialist in enabling digital and business process transformation for enterprise, with Sutherland Healthcare Solutions covering healthcare.

Sutherland optimises both financial and clinical performance in the healthcare industry, utilising concepts such as design thinking and technologies such as data analytics. One of the company’s focuses is on improving the experience for the end user

Segments served by the company include health systems, health plans, health IT and government, with 5,000 employees at 15 locations around the globe, alongside more than 75 healthcare clients.

Recently, the company revealed its Healthcare IT had received the highest Level 5 maturity level appraisal from the third party CMMI Institute. That represents an organisation experienced enough to be focused on the continual improvement of its existing processes and systems.

In a press release, Srinivas Rao, senior vice president and global head of Technology Services at Sutherland, said: “I am extremely pleased with the progress we’ve made in the past 18 months in improving our performance and processes. This appraisal at Maturity Level 5 by CMMI Institute is a testament to the focus and dedication of each and every member of the team.”

Last year, Graham Hughes, MD, Chief Executive of Sutherland Healthcare Solutions said of a partnership with hospital IT firm MediQuant: “Having spent more than 30 years in the development and delivery of innovative healthcare software and services, I cannot remember a time when there has been as much opportunity for digital transformation of our healthcare system. Our partnership with MediQuant allows us to work with customers to evolve their digital infrastructure, while maintaining access to a wealth of prior patient data.”

The company offers its services to industry leaders such as New York State's largest healthcare provider Northwell Health. You can read more about that work here, in our digital report.