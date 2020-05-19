Taking Pinterest to new heights for business

An effective marketing strategy is the key to a successful business, which is why companies across Canada are focusing their marketing efforts on Pinterest.

Not only is Pinterest a unique marketing tool, it's a great way for businesses to get some of the social spotlight.

Here are just a few Canadian companies marketing on Pinterest and how your business can do the same:

Canadian companies on Pinterest

From pins to boards and every marketing opportunity in between, Pinterest has gone from being a strictly social site to a marketing hotspot.

As a result, Canadian companies of all kinds are turning to Pinterest to put a face to their name. They include:

Lululemon - This small yoga clothing company based in Vancouver has quickly reached international success and it's in part thanks to their marketing efforts on Pinterest. With more than 2 million Pinterest followers, this clothing company not only features photos of its yoga clothing, but also links to interesting content and blog articles focusing on active lifestyles.

Futurprenuer Canada - Located in Toronto, Futurprenuer helps young entrepreneurs realize their small business dreams through mentoring and financial support. The company shares its success stories and photos on Pinterest and is included on the site's Canadian Business Social Media Engagement Co-Op page.

Jibe Jewellery - This local jewelry store in Ontario is considered a hidden gem, but the company is changing that by reaching out to customers on Pinterest. By pinning photos of its custom-made jewelry and linking to its website on Pinterest, Jibe is reaching more jewelry customers than ever before.

As the following article looks at, whether you're looking for 5 tips for using Pinterest to market your message therapy business or any other type of business, there a number of ways you can use Pinterest to achieve marketing success.

Here are just a few:

Create a board for your Brand

One of the first steps you'll want to take when marketing your business on Pinterest is to create a board to showcase your brand.

If you sell products, then make sure you feature interesting photos of your merchandise - don't just snap a picture of your products sitting on shelves or hanging on the rack.

If your business is service-based, Pinterest is still an effective marketing tool. Instead of taking pictures of merchandise, you can feature your brand in action.

Whether it's an industry event or a behind the scenes look at your office, creating a board and featuring photos of your brand is a great jumping off point.

Organize your board

A clean, straightforward Pinterest board is the best way to market your brand on the site, so make sure you don't go overboard with your pins.

If you sell different products and services, give them their own dedicated boards. By doing so, your brand will be much more searchable on the site.

Pay attention to repins

Your Pinterest followers can give you plenty of marketing insight, but you have to pay attention to their pinning practices.

In order to get a better idea of your marketing success, look into who's re-pinning your brand content and your domain.

If this seems time consuming or too complicated, there is automation software available that can do it for you.

If you're ready to take your marketing to new heights, then keep in mind the Pinterest pointers above.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including social media and online marketing.

