Article
Digital Strategy

Tim Hortons to enter China with 1,500 new restaurants

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Canadian quick-service restaurant chain Tim Hortons has revealed that it will be expanding its operations into the Chinese market, launching 1,500 new restaurants across the country over the course of the next 10 years.

The 1,500 new locations stand as a significant expansion plan for the company, set to raise its total current number of restaurants by almost a third upon completion of the initiative.

See also:

“We have two main priorities at Tim Hortons: Building and strengthening our brand in Canada; and expanding our iconic Canadian brand to the rest of the world,” said Tim Hortons President Alex Macedo.

“We have already seen Canada’s Chinese community embrace Tim Hortons and we now have the opportunity to bring the best of our Canadian brand to China with established partners who have expertise in the industry and the country.”

The move will see Tim Hortons partnering up with private equity firm Cartesian Capital group in delivering the expansion plan, a firm that Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands has worked with previously to bring more than 900 Burger King outlets to China.

“Tim Hortons has a long, rich history of providing guests with quality food and premium coffee,” said Peter Yu, Managing Partner of Cartesian. “We plan to expand that tradition to China, drawing on 20 years of experience building businesses in China and around the world.”

The Chinese expansion, combined with Tim Hortons’ recently announced $700mn restaurant renovation plan, will likely serve to bolster the company’s reputation that has continued to fall in recent times.

Tim HortonsChinaMarketingexpansion
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI