Tim Hortons partners with Skip The Dishes to trial food delivery service

May 19, 2020
Leading restaurant chain Tim Hortons has begun trialing home delivery for its products across three key Canadian cities, having partnered up with food delivery app company Skip The Dishes.

According to The Canadian Press, who first reported the news, the initial tests have been rolled out within 148 Tim Hortons Restaurants across Toronto, Edmonton and Ottawa, with the service set to expand should it prove to be successful.

The delivery fee will cost consumers $4, whilst a minimum order of $4 will also be required.

The initiative is part of a wider strategic change at the restaurant chain that has come about following the company’s faultering reputation across Canada.

“I think we came in with a mindset that we have to listen to our guests and adapt to their changing needs,” said Alex Macedo, president of Tim Hortons.

Parent company Restaurant Brands announced in April that it would be undertaking a $700mn renovation program across its stores in the aim of enhancing customer experience and revitalizing its core operations.

Further, last week, the restaurant chain announced that it would be launching 1,500 new outlets across China over the course of the next 10 years, expanding its total global presence by almost a third.

Tim HortonsEcommerceSkip The Dishes
