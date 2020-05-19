Time does matter when texting

Timing is everything when it comes to marketing, especially when you go the text message route.

Besides, just because consumers have their phones with them at all times doesn't mean you can text them anytime you want.

With perfect timing in mind, here are just a few SMS marketing guidelines to follow:

SMS marketing on the rise

Smartphones and mobile devices are becoming a large part of life for Canadian consumers.

In fact, according to Catalyst Research, close to 60% of Canadians own a smartphone. Additionally, 70% of those smartphone owners use their device to search for information on products and services they’re interested in purchasing.

If your business is looking to increase its customer outreach, then SMS marketing could be the answer. However, if you want to take the most successful approach possible, it's important to follow the proper text message etiquette, especially when it comes to timing.

When to text

Perfectly timed texts can result in increased opt-in rates as well as more overall exposure to your business's marketing campaigns.

As the following article looks at, when it comes to mastering the art of the timely text message, it's important to keep texting hours within a 9 to 5 workweek.

In other words, as long as you send your SMS campaigns after 9am and before 5pm on weekdays, you generally won't catch recipients during inopportune times. With that said, the text "sweet spot" usually falls between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. when recipients are most likely on their lunch breaks.

Texting on the weekends is also acceptable, but keep your SMS marketing to a minimum. Recipients are usually less busy on the weekends, but that doesn't mean they want to be bombarded with texts.

When not to text

Consumers appreciate informative, beneficial SMS marketing, but only when it's in moderation and appropriately timed.

If you want to successfully spread the word about your products and services, then it's important to put text timing first.

This means avoiding early morning texts and late night texts.

Think about it this way: if you're sending texts during your breakfast and dinner, chances are your recipients are receiving your texts during these times as well.

On that note, keep in mind the different time zones too.

Likewise, never send early morning or late night texts on the weekends.

Sending early morning texts on the weekends will only annoy recipients and late night texts will probably be ignored. It's a SMS marketing lose-lose.

Holiday texting

Your business probably wants to push its products and services the most during the holidays, which is fine. However, there are some rules to follow around the holidays as well.

You can and should text holiday promotions to your customers leading up to a major holiday, but never on the day of.

Suspend your SMS marketing 24 hours before and 24 hours after any major holiday. This will ensure you don't offend any recipients.

Use common sense

At the end of the day, if you want to avoid any text timing issues, just use common sense with your texting practices. If you feel like a certain promotional text might be pushing the time boundaries mentioned above, simply wait to send it.

If you're worried about sending a text at the wrong time, then keep in mind the pointers above.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including marketing etiquette and customer satisfaction.

