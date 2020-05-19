Article
Tips for Managing Your Online Reputation (Infographic)

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
If a Google search of your name instantly pulls up photos of keg stands or a blog post you wrote about your wild Spring Break during your junior year, it’s safe to say that your professional image is less than stellar. But you already knew that, right? (We hope you did. If not, you might want to open a new tab and head over to Google to get started on your personal damage control.)

As unpleasant as it may seem, it’s undeniable that the Internet is a great place for finding scandalous or even slightly unflattering information about people. If you’ve spun even the slightest thread on the World Wide Web, your career and reputation can be significantly affected by what you’ve shared. 

While some things are obviously better left unshared, others—including what other people say about you or your business—are not so glaringly dangerous.

KBSD Digital Marketing created the following infographic to share information and tips on what people are looking for when they search for individuals and companies on the Internet and how you can present yourself in the best light.

reputation_infographic.png

