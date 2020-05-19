Tips to replatform your business website

In order for your business to become successful, it’s very important to have a website that is not only user-friendly, but one that effectively showcases your product. Therefore, if your website seems to be a little dated, it may be time to consider replatforming.

However, before you start the process, you need to determine what your really want from this redesign, as well as which platform provider will be best for you and your needs.

Now that you’re thinking about revamping your website, here are just a few tips for finding the right provider for your business's replatforming needs:

Reasons for replatforming

Originally reported by our sister site Business Review Canada, websites change and evolve all of the time - especially ecommerce sites.

If you're considering replatforming your ecommerce website, but you're not sure if it's necessary, then you need to take a close look at the way your current site functions:

Features

Are you continuously discovering that your site lacks helpful features? If so, then it's time to replatform. Features like intuitive navigation and interactive search bars are just a few reasons replatforming is a good idea.

Integration

If your ecommerce website is outdated, then integration issues are in your future. Today's ecommerce platforms have to seamlessly integrate with complex third-party systems. Without the ability to do so, your website won't function as it should. This is just another reason to replatform.

Out with the old

Does your website make you fall asleep in front of your monitor? If so, then imagine what it's doing to your customers. One of the top reasons to replatform your ecommerce website is simply to get a fresh start.

Now that you’ve considered the reasons above and have thought about each one, you’re most likely ready to take that next step and actually replatform your site.

As the following article looks at, along with the 5 steps to narrow your replatforming search, the following tips will help you choose the right replatform service….

Don't assume all platform providers will work with your business

You can do a ton of research on an ecommerce platform provider before taking the next step. However, all of that research could be a waste of time if you don't first inquire what size websites the provider does business with.

Many providers will be happy to replatform your ecommerce site, but many won't even touch your site if you aren't a major retailer.

Before diving into the details, make sure the platform provider you're interested in handles retailers of all sizes.

Make sure the platform is mobile-friendly

Mobile shopping is trending like never before, which is why it's important to make sure your replatforming endeavors are mobile-friendly. If a platform provider doesn't offer mobile services, move on to the next provider.

At the moment, you may not be planning to go mobile with your ecommerce site. However, in the future, you most likely will—prepare accordingly!

Ask about scaling

Scalability is a must in today's competitive ecommerce world.

If your site can't keep up with demand or scale up its processing needs during busy shopping seasons, then you might as well close up shop.

It's important to make sure the platform provider you choose offers a scalable infrastructure.

Replatforming should include a scalable infrastructure that can easily adapt to the traffic spike that will likely come once you release your revamped ecommerce site.

When it comes to replatforming your ecommerce site, don’t forget about the pointers above when choosing a provider. After all, the more prepared you are for the process, the more time, energy and money will most likely save.

About the author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including website layout and replatforming.

