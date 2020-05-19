Article
Digital Strategy

Top 10 Most Outrageous LinkedIn Job Titles

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Have you ever shared an office with a ‘Digital Overlord’? Or crunched numbers with an ‘Accounting Ninja’?

If not, there’s hope yet, because the recent movement towards more unorthodox job titles looks set to continue, according to specialist recruitment consultancy IntaPeople.

Having scoured thousands of online profiles, IntaPeople has revealed what it believes to be the ten most peculiar job titles being used by professionals on LinkedIn.

The top ten:

1.         Digital Overlord

2.         Creator of Happiness

3.         Retail Jedi

4.         Wizard of Light Bulb Moments

5.         Dream Alchemist

6.         Chief Chatter

7.         Change Magician

8.         Accounting Ninja

9.         Chief Biscuit Dunker

10.       Direct Mail Demi-God

Stephen Riley, director at IntaPeople, commented:

“We are seeing more and more of these kind of job titles cropping up on online profiles, CVs and business cards. Many feel that casting away conventional titles will help them broadcast their individuality and give them a real edge over their competitors.

“It is a trend that is almost certainly linked with the explosion of social media. Social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter have shown that there is real value in bringing more personality to business, and creative job titles offer individuals another way of doing this.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

“It can be a risky tactic, though. Companies are increasingly using sites like LinkedIn to research prospective employees and suppliers. If it seems like you are not taking your job seriously enough, you could well miss out on some great business opportunities. Calling yourself a ‘Wizard’ or a ‘Jedi’ could be just a step too far for some."

Social MediaLinkedInIntaPeoplejob description
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI