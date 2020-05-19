Top Five Social Media Sites For Business

By Robert Spence, Associate Editor for the Business Review Canada

Social media is vital to marketing your business. Not only does it give you the ability to share company updates, information, products and services, but you can expand your company brand awareness on a global scale. As marketing shifts to incorporate more of the digital space, we break down the top 5 social media sites you and your business should be utilizing.

5.) Businessfriend

Welcome to social media for the workplace. Businessfriend offers a variety of unique features for your business, from connecting with employees to empowering your company with necessary tools to conduct business. The professional networking site, which resembles a cross between LinkedIn and Facebook, provides crucial business tools like email, instant messenger, video chat and cloud storage for your company. You can sign up for Businessfriend today for free.

4.) Google+

Google+ is hot. So hot in fact, the multilingual social networking service has become the second largest social site in the world, having just surpassed Twitter in January. Owned and operated by Google Inc, Google+ offers an array of useful options for your business including linking profiles, sharing content and video chat. Additional features include “circles”, “hangout”, and “instant messenger”. Because Google is the largest search engine on the web today, Google+ provides some essential perks your company could be losing out on like “Google+ Local” and “Google+ Communities”, which can be utilized for SEO purposes.

3.) LinkedIn

With over 200 million users in more than 200 countries and territories, making good use of LinkedIn is important for your company. Dubbed the “social platform for people in professional occupations”, LinkedIn is more than a simple website to post your resume. LinkedIn provides valuable attributes your business needs like professional connections, outsourcing and search engine optimization tools. According to SEO.com, LinkedIn holds great authority with Google and signing up your business could significantly enhance your company’s visibility with search engines.

2.) Twitter

Twitter is a social networking and micro blogging service that allows you to send text-based message of up to 140 characters known as tweets. These tweets have become essential for companies in the online marketing world because of its ability to connect companies with customers. Not to mention, Twitter has become one of the ten most visited websites on the internet, making it crucial that your company signs up. Twitter can offer your business a wealth of benefits from giving away coupons to helping to create brand loyalty,

1.) Facebook

Facebook is the king of social-networking sites. With nearly 750 million users every month it is growing, Facebook has become the perfect platform for any company to expand its awareness. Your company can advertise, provide accessible information, like, comment and share content and even link websites and profiles to a company website. The possibilities are endless and with the amount of traffic the social-media site receives on a daily basis, it’s just plain foolish not to utilize it.