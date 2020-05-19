Twitter Reveals Redesign Plans

Twitter has revealed today its redesign and new look for the website. Offering what seems to be a more simple experience, the social media website’s new design makes sharing in under 140 characters easier.

Navigation has changed on the social media site. Starting at Home, you can view most recent tweets and conversations from those you follow. Sectioned off in an angular design, the new Home tab keeps everything you want right at your fingertips. Photos and videos are now embedded within Tweets, for easier viewing. Additionally, a big change for Twitter is its consistency, displaying the same style across all platforms from computers and tablets to mobile phones.

Twitter’s new Connect tab simplifies following the conversation. Keep tabs on what’s going on. The Connect tab displays tweets that have recently mentioned, retweeted or favourited account as well as new followers.

The Discover tab compiles content that Twitter believes you’ll be interested in, completely customized to your account. The tab allows for new content discovery—whether it’s someone new to follow, trending hashtags and more, the Twitter experience becomes more fruitful.

Your Twitter profile section is changing as well, putting your interests “front and center.” Find your lists, favourites, followers and direct messages on this new Me tab.

Finally, tweeting has never been simpler. No matter what tab you’ve selected, users can tweet at any point in their Twitter experience.

Launching soon, early adopters can download the Twitter for iPhone or Twitter for Android app to get instant access.

Following in the footsteps of Facebook’s constant redesign, Twitter’s last update was in September 2010. Will Twitter’s new design be accepted by those who frequent the site or rejected as adamantly as Facebook’s followers have before? In the end, design on the Internet has become much more simple in general. Those days of social media networks with clutter, such as MySpace, are clearly long gone.