Article
Digital Strategy

Twitter Trials Video Advertising Platform to Rival Facebook

By Jabong world
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Twitter is introducing video advertising. In a bid to broaden its revenue stream, the social media giant is looking to insert video ads due to the popularity of tweets that have clips embedded. In a blog post by Twitter, the company announced that a trial service will allow marketers to pay each time someone clicks to watch a video on the site. The microblogging site added video players within tweets earlier this year.

Twitter currently has 271 million users and CEO Dick Costolo is always seeking new ways to harness their engagement in a profitable manner. The new feature follows similar moves by rival Facebook, the world’s largest social network, to capture a bigger slice of the digital-video ad market, which is projected to expand 42 percent to $5.96 billion in the U.S., according to researcher EMarketer.

Brian Blau, an analyst at Gartner, said the following to Bloomberg Businessweek: “Video is a big deal for Twitter. Video was the biggest thing missing from their product. Facebook is very far ahead with video.”

Facebook currently leads the pack when it comes to social video adverts and has recently purchased LiveRail to help distribute video ads across the web.

In addition to advertising, Twitter is encouraging certain brands and high-profile users to start posting more videos, whether they’re promotional or not. “The overall goal is to bring more video into our users’ timelines to create a richer and more engaging Twitter,” the company said in its post.

FacebookTwitterDick CostoloMarketing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI