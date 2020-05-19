Twitter update looks a lot like Facebook

Twitter is in the process of rolling out a new design for its profile pages and many are speaking about its similarities to Facebook. The new profile includes a large cover photo, a square profile picture and tweet highlights. The new update allows users to customize their profile pages a lot more.

“Moment by moment, your Twitter profile shows the world who you are. Starting today, it will be even easier (and, we think, more fun) to express yourself through a new and improved web profile,” said the Twitter designer David Bellona in a blog post.

Twitter users will be able to pin tweets to the top of their profile page, while tweets with the most retweets or interaction will appear in a larger font.

Viewers of other people’s profiles will also be able to filter the displayed tweet timelines to exclude pictures and videos or view tweets and replies.

The new profile page updates are currently available for a select group of existing users, including a small list of celebrities, while new users will start with the new profile design when they sign up for a Twitter account.

The update will be rolling out to existing users in the coming weeks.