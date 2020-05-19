USA's edition of Business Chief - February issue now available!

The February issue of the USA edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

This month, we feature an exclusive interview with Robbert de Klerk, CEO of the Humphrey Bogart Estate, who discusses how the legend of Humphrey Bogart’s love for Scotch is kept alive through Bogart Spirits. Entering the UK and US markets, the company has seen consumer demand increase exponentially, leading the business to acquire its own distillery and also move premises.

Innovation has been essential for any business to remain competitive, but the emergence of digitisation has seen the need for companies to completely overhaul traditional ways of working. Conrad Fritzsch, Mercedes-Benz’s Director of Digitalisation, Marketing & Sales has supported this view, and explains why people as much as technologies are the true drivers of change, where a customer-led approach is now the number one asset for any business.

“In the past (at Mercedes-Benz), often we built things because we can. Technical things, more driven by innovation, more driven by what us as engineers can build. Now we're trying to find out what our customers want today and tomorrow,” he says.

Building on this subject is our look at the main challenges companies face with retaining talented staff, with commentary from a number of industry experts. Following on from this, Business Chief looks at how operational risk management has developed in recent years and what we can expect in years to come.

On top of all this, we look at what Oregon’s largest city, Portland, has to offer local businesses. Additionally, we look at a recent New York Stock Exchange list, highlighting the top 10 largest initial public offerings of recent times.

Enjoy the magazine, and join the conversation on Twitter: @Business_Chief.