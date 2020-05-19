Article
Digital Strategy

Vancouver Humane Society Denounces Calgary Stampede&#039;s Calf Roping Competition

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Those who picked up a hard copy of Fast Forward Weekly today may have seen a controversial ad by the Vancouver Humane Society comparing the Calgary Stampede’s calf roping competition to abusing a three month old child.

Placed to call attention to what Vancouver Humane Society claims is animal abuse of the sport, the ad features a calf next to a human baby with the words “Just 3 months old – Would you abuse a baby to entertain a crowd?” See the ad below:

 

Will this ad make the Calgary Stampede and its operators change their tune? Meant to be “thought provoking,” the Vancouver Humane Society definitely got its point across, but what will the consequences be as a result?

On the Vancouver Humane Society website, “Diane from Calgary” left a comment stating her opinion about the ad. “I think people in Vancouver have way more problems themselves & should look in their own backyards before coming to Calgary,” said Diane. The comment continued by calling into question Dr. Peter John Soja, a Professor from Vancouver, who Diane claims is experimenting on cats. “Since I am a cat lover I’d like some explanation as to why these animals have to suffer so some guy can get his PHD?”

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Diane does bring an important fact to light: Why was it the Vancouver Humane Society placing an ad? Will the Calgary Humane Society respond in favour or against the ad? Either way, the ad makes it clear how the Vancouver Humane Society views calf roping.

What do you think about the advertisement? Connect and discuss with Business Review Canada on our official Twitter page @BizReviewCanada

Calgary StampedeCalgary Stampede 2012Vancouver Humane Societycalf roping
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI