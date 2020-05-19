Article
Digital Strategy

[VIDEO] Models Know Social Media (Marketing): A-List Model Gigi Hadid Dishes On Building Her Personal Brand

By Tomas H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Click here to see the video.

This writer stopped keeping track of supermodels during the Age of Cindy Crawford. Today, I realize I can start keeping track again, as today’s millennial models, have a thing or two to teach us. Meet Gigi Hadid, a 19 year-old California native and A-List model who is wielding her 2.8 million followers on social media to build a personal brand and land big advertising contracts.

Related Story: Top Five Social Media Sites For Business

Recently, Hadid was interviewed during her Adweek cover shoot in New York City.

Building a brand through social media is trickier than opening an Instagram account, creating content and adding people. After all, social media is, first and foremost, a medium for dialogue. If you are promoting yourself or a product, your network may not always be saying things you want said on your channel. In other words, it isn’t always pretty. Quoted in Adweek, Hadid explains, “My friends are teaching me that you can’t always fight back because that will just fuel the fire. I’m trying to find the balance of staying true to myself and learning to be a public figure.”

Related Story: Think Before You Post: Five Social Media Virtues

These are some of the ideas that Hadid suggested about social media marketing that any business person can think about and put to practice:

  1. Your clients may bring up what you are posting: evidence that people are paying attention and you should become more self-aware about your content.
  2. She learns from others: In the forest of social media, you are not alone.
  3. A social media page must have a specific tone, or in her words, a “feeling” to it: be it a color scheme, a type of post or simply very well-made pictures.

Click here to see the video.

Social MediaMarketingmodelsFashion
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI