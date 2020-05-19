Article
Digital Strategy

[VIDEO] Time lapse captures the energy of UPS tackling the holiday shipping rush

By Cinch Translations
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Logistics businesses essentially never stop moving, but during the holidays the pace goes into overdrive—especially on December 22, reportedly the busiest day of the year for logistics giant UPS with 36 million packages on the line. How does the business tackle a day with such an enormous workload, not to mention enormous importance?

To answer that, the Associated Press put out an insightful backstage look at what goes on throughout the one-day shipping process at UPS’s 52 million square foot international air freight hub Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky.  

Automation plays a key role—packages are shuttled throughout the facility on sophisticated networks of conveyor belts, with employees handling the parcels only during the shipping container loading process. Those containers are loaded onto UPS planes which are also always in motion, as the video notes that during peak hours one plane touches down at Worldport every 60 seconds.

For the full tour of the process, check out the video and gain a better appreciation for your products making it into the hands of your retailers and end users on time:

[SOURCE: Associated Press via Bustle]

UPSSupply ChainvideosLogistics
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI