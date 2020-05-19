Walmart Canada announces CA$175mn initiative to upgrade its stores

Walmart Canada announced on 11 October that it will invest CA$175mn into upgrading its network of stores, with the aim of continuing to blend its online and offline customer experiences

The retail giant plans to offer “a comprehensive omni-channel experience” according to its statement, with 23 of its more than 400 stores across Canada set to undergo refurbishment.

Renovations will begin before February 2019, and will create 2,500 construction jobs.

Walmart Canada’s statement described the upgrades on three fronts:

A refreshed look, with wider aisles, a new colour palette, new signage, and an updated exterior for select locations; dedicated online grocery pickup parking spaces as well as in-store sections focused on online orders; and a broadened product range to enhance community integration, including “ethnic selections and organics”.

Lee Tappenden, Walmart Canada’s president and CEO, said in the company’s press release:

“This investment in our stores is part of our commitment to provide our customers with an improved in-store shopping experience.”

“We are modernizing our stores, ensuring a seamless omni-channel shopping experience and meeting evolving customer needs.”

Walmart Canada has recently opened a supercentre in Burnaby, British Columbia, with a wide array of East Asian food available.

Additionally, the firm recently launched its supercentre format in Newfoundland via the conversion of three stores in the province.

Tappenden added:

“As we move into 2019, we’ll continue to invest in more store remodels, including new and creative concepts in key urban stores.”