Article
Digital Strategy

Walmart Canada launches sustainable grocery delivery in Vancouver

By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Walmart Canada have launched a new, sustainable grocery delivery service In Vancouver on 20 September
 
The initiative was first announced in February in a press release stating that Walmart Canada had reached an agreement with Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery (SPUD) to use its delivery platform, Food-X, to serve Walmart Canada customers in Metro Vancouver.
 
As part of its continued exploration of ways to compete with Amazon’s delivery capabilities, Walmart Canada recently announced a similar partnership with Instacart to help it tackle “last mile home delivery” in Toronto and Winnipeg.
 
In February, Peter van Stolk, SPUD CEO, said:
 
“Consumer demand for online grocery shopping is growing and that means more trucks on the road”.
 
“Now we’re offering Food-X to other companies who share a commitment to sustainability, efficiency and strong customer service”.
 
According to Supermarket News, Food-X utilizes shared warehouse space with retailers to consolidate orders and thereby reduce the number of trucks necessary to fulfil multiple deliveries.
 
See more:
 
 
The firm makes use of bio-digester technology to compost meat, produce, and biodegradable packaging.
 
In the press release announcing the deal with SPUD, Walmart Canada’s CEO and president Lee Tappenden, said:
 
“We are always looking for new ways to offer convenience and choice to our customers so they can shop when they want and how they want at Walmart’s unbeatable prices”.
 
“Our strategic collaboration with Food-X allows us to serve customers in the heart of Vancouver in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way”.
Walmart CanadaAmazonSPUDFood-X
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI