Walmart partners with Vancouver’s Food-X on grocery delivery

Leading US retailer Walmart has partnered with Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery’s (SPUD’S) subsidiary, Food-X, to bring a grocery home delivery service to its customers in the Vancouver metro area in the aim of competing with Amazon and Whole Foods across Canada.

Food-X have a significant presence in Vancouver, including a 74,000 square foot warehouse that is currently under development that features leading technology resources, of which Walmart will gain access to.

“We have built a best-in-class platform to get food from the supplier to the kitchen while reducing waste, lowering emissions and lowering cost,” said Peter van Stolk, CEO at SPUD. “Now we're offering Food-X to other companies who share a commitment to sustainability, efficiency and strong customer service.”

The partnership expands on Walmart’s commitment to Canada, with the aim of making grocery shopping easier for customers in urban centres, particularly in an ecommerce sense.

“We are always looking for new ways to offer convenience and choice to our customers so they can shop when they want and how they want at Walmart's unbeatable prices,” said Lee Tappenden, CEO and President at Walmart Canada. “Our strategic collaboration with Food-X allows us to serve customers in the heart of Vancouver in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.”

The service is expected to be launched in the summer of this year.