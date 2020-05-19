Webroot keeps drunks off of social media sites

Software company Webroot has just launched a new program that will inevitably save the shame and embarrassment of many late-night, beer-drinking, social media addicts across the nation. The Social Media Sobriety Test is a Firefox plugin that doesn’t let users post on their social media pages late at night without first passing a sobriety “field test.”



Users specify a time span when they don’t think they’d be on the Internet while sober – usually in the wee hours of the morning. Anytime the user tries to access the Internet during that timeframe, he or she would have to prove their sobriety using their mouse to pass a sobriety test.



Like getting pulled over by a police officer, the driver, err, I mean, typer would have to pass tests like making your cursor follow a moving finger for 30 seconds without going messing up, or trace a straight line, and even typing the alphabet backwards within 60 seconds. (I’m not even sure I could do that soberly!)



The real kicker is that if the user fails the Social Media Sobriety Test, the following is automatically posted on your status: (Your name here) is too intoxicated to post right now.”

And you’re caught red-handed. This is absolutely genius and a fantastic way for slapping the wrist of the perpetrators who type god-awful things late at night and have no recollection of the damage they had caused the night before. And you know you have many of these “friends” and “followers.”



This brings up an issue among those who have less than dexterous hand-and-eye coordination (like me). If you wake up in the middle of the night and remember you forgot to send an extremely important email, you may have to wait until the next morning to turn on your computer and Internet if you fumble too much during the Sobriety Test.



Don't believe me, check out the video



For more information, visit http://www.socialmediasobrietytest.com/










