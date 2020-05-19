WestJet, Delta sign transborder air travel agreement

Leading Canadian airline WestJet has signed a new agreement with US industry counterpart Delta, establishing a transborder joint venture that will provide the customers of both firms with access to each other’s routes throughout the US and Canada.

The latest announcement deepens the existing partnership between the two companies who previously signed an MoU at the end of last year.

“WestJet continues its drive toward becoming a global airline, and the signing of this agreement marks a major milestone in that journey,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO.

“Working together with Delta, the premier US carrier, we are looking forward to providing enhanced offerings and more choice for guests. The joint venture will allow us to maximize our existing partnership with Delta to benefit customers by bringing greater competition to the trans-border market.”

The venture is expected to provide transborder services to more than 30 key cities across the US and Canada, serving more than 95% of US-Canada demand, providing customers of both airlines with more options and an enhanced overall experience.