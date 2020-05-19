Wine Country Ontario Advertises Inside the Box

Wine Country Ontario has kicked off its new advertising campaign with an innovative out-of-home advertisement located in a transit centre in downtown Toronto. Placing an actual glass of wine within the installation, the campaign’s line reads “So close you can taste it.”

"We are thrilled about how this campaign provides a strong call-to-action providing consumers with an invitation to come and visit Wine Country Ontario. The visuals show the sheer beauty of our vineyards while communicating the variety of things you can do in wine country," says Ed Madronich, proprietor of Flat Rock Cellars and Chair of the Wine Council of Ontario "for Wine Country Ontario".

The campaign, titled “Drink It All in,” was launched Monday June 11th with a purpose of promoting wine tourism in Ontario. Utilizing outdoor, print and an experimental tasting program, the campaign encourages consumers to participate digitally through social media (Twitter @winecountryont) for a chance to win a getaway to Wine Country Ontario.

"Great tasting wine is at the heart of everything we do and this key message is integrated in an innovative label concept that is reflected throughout the creative design," says Madronich.

The biggest question about this campaign is how long do you think that glass of wine will last within the advertisement? With such an appetizing temptation for all of Toronto to see, it’ll be interesting to see if anyone goes for the liquid “gold”. As consumers are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt with end results of seeing the special transit shelter ad, the campaign could potentially go viral—especially if the glass of wine goes missing. Either way, Wine Country Ontario is showing consumers a true testament to its wines by tempting them with product but alluding that only a trip to Wine Country Ontario will fulfill the craving.