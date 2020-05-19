Article
Digital Strategy

Wine Country Ontario Advertises Inside the Box

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Wine Country Ontario has kicked off its new advertising campaign with an innovative out-of-home advertisement located in a transit centre in downtown Toronto. Placing an actual glass of wine within the installation, the campaign’s line reads “So close you can taste it.”

"We are thrilled about how this campaign provides a strong call-to-action providing consumers with an invitation to come and visit Wine Country Ontario. The visuals show the sheer beauty of our vineyards while communicating the variety of things you can do in wine country," says Ed Madronich, proprietor of Flat Rock Cellars and Chair of the Wine Council of Ontario "for Wine Country Ontario".

The campaign, titled “Drink It All in,” was launched Monday June 11th with a purpose of promoting wine tourism in Ontario. Utilizing outdoor, print and an experimental tasting program, the campaign encourages consumers to participate digitally through social media (Twitter @winecountryont) for a chance to win a getaway to Wine Country Ontario.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

"Great tasting wine is at the heart of everything we do and this key message is integrated in an innovative label concept that is reflected throughout the creative design," says Madronich.

The biggest question about this campaign is how long do you think that glass of wine will last within the advertisement? With such an appetizing temptation for all of Toronto to see, it’ll be interesting to see if anyone goes for the liquid “gold”. As consumers are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt with end results of seeing the special transit shelter ad, the campaign could potentially go viral—especially if the glass of wine goes missing. Either way, Wine Country Ontario is showing consumers a true testament to its wines by tempting them with product but alluding that only a trip to Wine Country Ontario will fulfill the craving. 

Wine Country Ontario

Canadian WineCanada wineryCanadian wineryOntario wines
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI