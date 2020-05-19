Article
Digital Strategy

Winklevoss twins start another Facebook lawsuit

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Just a day after we posted a story about the Winklevoss twins finally dropping its Facebook lawsuit, Cameron and Tyler are at it again. Mere hours ago, the twins said they would finally drop their fight with founder Mark Zuckerberg to the Supreme Court and have pushed ahead with another lawsuit.

This time around, a status report filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the twins, along with business partner Divya Narendra told the court that they would push for discovery in a claim that Facebook “intentionally or inadvertently suppressed evidence” during the original 2008 settlement proceedings. The initial complaint was over whether Zuckerberg stole the idea of Facebook from the Harvard student social media network.

Yesterday’s Massachusetts claim is based on a different legal argument. Instant messages sent from Zuckerberg emerged online last year and gave a glimpse into his relationship with the twins based on the time when he founded the idea behind Facebook in his Harvard door room in 2004. The most recent claim now is that Facebook should have disclosed those communications when they put together the original settlement.

These guys just won’t give up, will they?

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

Earlier this week, the social media hungry trio, and founders of the social networking site ConnectU, told a California court that they would not pursue an appeal ruling that the 2008 settlement should stand. According to the Wall Street Journal, the men had argued that the settlement should be thrown out because Facebook hadn’t been honest about its own internal value at the time.

Photo courtesy of Perez Hilton

FacebookMark ZuckerbergDivya NarendraWinklevoss twins
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI