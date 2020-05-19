Is your marketing toolkit missing SMS?

Marketing is an essential part of your business, which is why you need to consider all of your outreach options.

If you haven't done so already, it's time to make SMS a part of your business's marketing toolkit.

Here are just a few reasons why your business can benefit from SMS marketing:

On-the-go marketing

Gone are the days when print advertising and online marketing were effective.

Sure, email marketing still has its place, but if you want an even more direct marketing route, then SMS can't be beat. In terms of on-the-go campaigning, SMS is the only form of marketing that helps your business reach its customers in the moment.

Whether your customers are out on the town, running errands, or on their lunch break, SMS marketing can put your campaigns in the palm of their hands no matter where they are or what they're doing.

This is especially beneficial if you're marketing promotions such as mobile coupons.

Astounding open rates

Sending a well thought-out marketing campaign is one thing, but actually getting people to read your campaigns is something else entirely.

As the following article looks at, along with the “five reasons you need SMS in your marketing toolkit” is the fact that mobile customers are more likely to open marketing campaigns when they come in the form of a text.

In fact, SMS marketing texts have an open rate of 98%. That beats other traditional marketing open rates by over 70%.

These percentages should come as no surprise considering how convenient SMS campaigns are.

With the click of a button, you can reach a massive audience with targeted messages that are sent directly to your customers' smart phones. This makes opening, reading, and responding to marketing campaigns a breeze for recipients.

Interactive outreach

An engaging marketing campaign is a successful campaign and there's no better way to engage customers than with interactive marketing.

SMS marketing gives your customers the opportunity to interact with your business and its marketing endeavors in a number of ways.

For starters, you can use SMS to send customer service questionnaires to your current customers. You can also poll niche audiences with segmented SMS marketing campaigns.

SMS texts are also linkable, which allows your business to share everything from videos to website pages within each text.

All of these marketing methods help increase engagement from one SMS campaign to the next.

Short, sweet, and effective marketing

Depending on which mobile carrier your customers have, you're generally limited to 160 characters with each SMS text.

Although this sounds like a drawback, it's actually hugely beneficial. Why?

Well, character limitations force your business to be more concise with each marketing campaign.

When messages are short and to the point, customers are more likely to read each campaign in its entirety and respond accordingly.

In other words, SMS marketing helps your business optimize its campaigning, which results in increased opt-ins and participation.

If your business is looking for an effective marketing alternative, then it's time to give SMS marketing a chance.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including mobile marketing and customer outreach.

