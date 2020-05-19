Zillow partners with Century 21 on Canadian real estate listings

Seattle-based online real estate company Zillow has announced that it has partnered with Century 21 Canada, bringing Canadian listings to the online property platforms.

According to Zillow, 79% of US home buyers shop online for homes, with the new deal widening the company’s portfolio and market scope for both new and existing customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Century 21 Canada and help drive more exposure to their listings,” says Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group Chief Industry Development Officer.

“We also know US buyers are interested in purchasing Canadian real estate, so we’re excited to offer the millions of buyers already coming to Zillow for their home search an easy way to see homes for sale in Canada and connect with an agent to help navigate the sale.”

Zillow will receive a direct listing feed from Century 21 Canada, bolstering the company’s marketplace that provides consumers with the necessary data and information needed when looking for their own preferences.

“This agreement mirrors the partnership Century 21 in the United States has with Zillow,” says Jack Miller, Chief Technology Officer at Century 21 Canada.

“We have a long history of leading the way when it comes to technology and real estate marketing. We are pleased to be the first company in Canada to secure a partnership with Zillow Group—one that will no doubt benefit our sellers and our entire network.”

Century 21 is the world’s largest residential real estate brokerage franchisors, with over 8,000 offices and 118,000 independent sales associates located across 80 countries.